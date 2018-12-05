Where to see the 4141 train carrying President Bush to final resting place

HOUSTON - Big crowds are expected along the route for the train that will take President George H.W. Bush 75 miles from Spring to the president's library at Texas A&M University in College Station.

President Bush drove Union Pacific engine 4141 when it was dedicated back in 2005. On Thursday it will bear his casket all the way from Spring to his library in College Station where he'll be buried.

Here's what some of the towns are doing along the route:

Old Town Spring

Old Town Spring is the first town along the journey, and Jana Valentine, along with other business owners, said she'll be waiting to say her goodbyes to the former president.

“It will be memorable for sure," Valentine said. "It's important to carry on the tradition and the heritage of everything he's done."

Hufsmith

Pinehurst

Magnolia

The largest crowd along the route Thursday could gather at Magnolia due to it’s proximity to the Houston metro area. Montgomery County Pct. 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley is coordinating police, parking, and street closures. He says the plan at this stage is still a work in progress.

“There’s 138,000 within 5 miles of this city hall right here. We’re expecting people out of Houston, expecting people out of Tomball, expecting people out of Bryan/College Station to come here,” he said. "I really think this is going to be the biggest thing we seen maybe in Montgomery County. I know it’s going to be the biggest thing we’ve seen come through Magnolia.”

The train is expected between 1 p.m and 2 p.m. The main viewing area will be along Melton Street at Old Train Depot near intersection of Melton & Buddy Riley Blvd.

City officials expect large crowds and roads to be congested.

Road Closures: Melton St. between FM 1488 & Buddy Riley Blvd and intersection of Buddy Riley Blvd. and FM 1774 will close at 11:30 a.m. FM 1774 from Nichols-Sawmill Road to FM 1488 will close at 1 p.m.

Todd Mission

Stoneham

Navasota

Road Closures: There will be no vehicular traffic along N. Railroad St. from E. Dickson to Stoneham St. and along S. Railroad St. from Washington St. to Johnson St. from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. These areas will be standing room only.

The railroad crossings at Holland St., McAlpine St. and Lee St. will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.

The railroad crossings at Dixon St., Washington Ave., Blackshear St., Bus. 6, Courtney Rd. and Johnson St. will continue with regular operations and close during the procession.

Navasota ISD announced that there will be an early dismal for students in the district.

Millican

Wellborn

College Station

Road closures have been designated for parts of George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road in the vicinity of Kyle Field, where the president will be arriving by rail.

Below is an interactive map of the train route:

Here are aerial views of the train route:

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.