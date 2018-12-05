What to expect if you go to pay your respects to former President George H.W. Bush

HOUSTON - The journey begins when you pull into the parking lot of Second Baptist Church at the Voss entrance.

Once people get out of their vehicles, they'll need to prepare for security checks that will begin their journey over to St. Martin's. There is ample parking to handle those who choose to drive themselves and extra handicapped parking has been made available. But for those who want to avoid the challenge of finding a spot there is an Uber drop off point behind the flags and fountain -- also located at the Voss entrance.

Those coming to honor the president will be asked to line up outside the Woodway Village section of the campus. The doors at Woodway Village will open at 5:15 in the evening and that is when people will be able to go inside to begin the screening process.

The screening area will be under the control of the Secret Service starting Wednesday morning. Agents will be able to process more than 3,500 people each hour.

After the screening process people will board shuttle busses that will take from Second Baptist to St. Martin's.

The shuttle buses will exit Second Baptist on Woodway and drive directly to St. Martin's. Depending on traffic the ride to St. Martin's should take no longer than 10 to 15 minutes.

After people are dropped off by the shuttle they will enter St. Martin's underneath a porte-cochere. They will then go through the entrance where they will be able to honor president bush in repose.

The scene inside the church will be similar to the evening people came to honor former First Lady Barbara Bush last April. There are rules once inside -- photography will not be allowed, no large bags or backpacks will be permitted, and weapons of any type will not be allowed.

