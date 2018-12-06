Tributes from George H.W. Bush's state funeral capture hearts across America

Former President George W. Bush broke down while giving a eulogy at his late father's state funeral De. 5, 2018.

HOUSTON - From cellphones to radios and TVs, millions of Americans watched or listened to the funeral of President George H.W. Bush Thursday.

Presidential biographer Jon Meacham delivered a eulogy for the late president, and KPRC2 learned after the service that Meacham had the chance to share it with the late president before he passed.

The former president’s response to the eulogy was, “That a lot about me, Jon,” but there was also some about former first lady Barbara Bush and the couple’s love story.

"He was the only boy she ever kissed. Her children, Mrs. Bush liked to say, always wanted to throw up when they heard that," said Meacham.

The mood lightened when George W. Bush took a play from John McCain’s funeral and slipped former first lady Michelle Obama a piece of candy.

The same gesture went viral a few months back because their friendship seems to delight so many.

Bush’s eulogy also had many memorable and touching moments. He cracked jokes and had everyone smiling while he remembered his father fondly, but in the end, Bush couldn’t hold back his own tears.

"So through our tears, let us know the blessing of knowing and loving you, a great and noble man. The best father a son or daughter could have," Bush said, choking back tears. "And in our grief, let us smile knowing that dad is hugging Robin and holding mom's hand again."

All former living presidents and first ladies and current President Donald Trump sat front and center for Wednesday’s state funeral. Bush sat with his family.

People paid attention to who smiled at whom and the fact that Hillary Clinton did not seem to acknowledge Trump when he and Melania Trump arrived.

Away from the service, aboard the U.S.S George H.W. Bush, sailors held a flashlight vigil in honor of the vessel’s namesake. At one point, the formation spelled out GHWB41.

Bush will be buried Thursday next to his late wife and daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at the age of three.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.