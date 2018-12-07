'Timberwolf's detail concluded': Secret Service formally ends protection of Bush 41

The graves of former President George H.W. Bush (center), former first lady Barbara Bush (right) and their daughter, Robin (left), are seen at his presidential library in College Station, Texas, on Dec. 7, 2018.

HOUSTON - The Secret Service formally ended its protection of former President George H.W. Bush on Friday morning.

America’s 41st president died last week at his home in Houston at 94. He was buried at his presidential library in College Station on Thursday.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a tweet that the late president’s detail officially ended at 6 a.m. Friday with the message, “Timberwolf’s detail concluded at 0600.”

.@SecretService Bush Protective Division final notification: "Timberwolf's Detail concluded at 0600 ... with no incidents to report at the George Bush Presidential Library - College Station, Texas. God speed Former President George H.W. Bush - you will be missed by all of us." pic.twitter.com/pz7FxoQf1H — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 7, 2018

Timberwolf was the code name the Secret Service used for Bush.

Bush is buried next to former first lady Barbara Bush and their daughter Robin.

