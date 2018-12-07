'Timberwolf's detail concluded': Secret Service formally ends protection of Bush 41

HOUSTON - The Secret Service formally ended its protection of former President George H.W. Bush on Friday morning.
America’s 41st president died last week at his home in Houston at 94. He was buried at his presidential library in College Station on Thursday.
Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a tweet that the late president’s detail officially ended at 6 a.m. Friday with the message, “Timberwolf’s detail concluded at 0600.”
Timberwolf was the code name the Secret Service used for Bush.
Bush is buried next to former first lady Barbara Bush and their daughter Robin.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.