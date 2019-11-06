Here's how you can see the George Bush 4141 locomotive as it travels from Houston to College Station

Crowds gather in Navasota as the presidential train carrying the body of President George H.W. Bush passes through on Dec. 6, 2018.

HOUSTON - The George Bush 4141 locomotive, the special engine which carried America's 41st president to his final resting place, will join steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 to ride together to College Station on Friday, as part of Union Pacific's 150th anniversary celebration since the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

You can track the locomotives' route here as they make their way up to College Station to get a glimpse of the two historic trains.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014, one of the world's largest steam locomotives still in existence, will be arriving to Houston at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Locomotive enthusiasts will get a chance to see and interact with the historic locomotive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Houston Amtrack Station located at 902 Washington Ave.

Rail fans will also get the opportunity to go inside a Union Pacific rail car through Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car, a multimedia walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse of the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading.

Visitors should park at metered street parking spaces or at the Theater District parking garages.

Out of the 25 Big Boys built for Union Pacific, only eight are still in existence. Big Boy No. 4014 is the only one still operating and the only one still owned by the transportation company.

The other seven can be found on public display in St. Louis, Dallas, Omaha, Denver, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.