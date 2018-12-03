See the final, colorful socks worn by late President Bush

A pair of socks that are being worn by the late President George H.W. Bush is seen in this photo tweeted by the Bush Family spokesman on Dec. 3, 2018.

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest wearing a pair of his trademark colorful socks.

America’s 41st president died late Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94.

Jim McGrath, spokesman for the Bush family, tweeted a photo of the pair of socks in which the late president will be buried.

The socks feature a formation of jets, which are meant to honor his lifetime of service that started when he became a naval aviator at 18 years old.

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

