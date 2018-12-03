Bush 41

See the final, colorful socks worn by late President Bush

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor
Jim McGrath/Twitter

A pair of socks that are being worn by the late President George H.W. Bush is seen in this photo tweeted by the Bush Family spokesman on Dec. 3, 2018.

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest wearing a pair of his trademark colorful socks.

America’s 41st president died late Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94.

Jim McGrath, spokesman for the Bush family, tweeted a photo of the pair of socks in which the late president will be buried.

The socks feature a formation of jets, which are meant to honor his lifetime of service that started when he became a naval aviator at 18 years old.

