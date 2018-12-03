Texans hold moment of silence to honor former President George H.W. Bush before game

HOUSTON - As with any Houston Texans game, there was plenty of tailgating taking place outside the NRG Stadium, with fans fired up.

Chuck Bohovich, a Texans fan said, "We're all very excited for this game. We've been out here tailgating forever."

As the team looked for their ninth straight win, before the game got started, there was a special moment of silence for former President George H. W. Bush, who passed away on Friday.

"It's very sad. He was a great man, and we love him. He was a great president," said Jamie Goodman, another Texans fan.

"He was a good guy. He was a great humanitarian great job for the country," said Jim Atkins, who also attended the game.

The Bush's were known for supporting all things Houston sports, from the Astros to the Rockets and especially the Texans.

They would often be spotted at games and sometimes even took part, like this ceremonial coin toss of the president.

"Everybody enjoyed seeing him. He always got a rousing applause. We'll be sad not to see him out there anymore," said Carrie Schadle, another Texans fan.

