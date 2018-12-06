Students who never saw his presidency appreciative of President Bush's impact at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The presence of former President George H.W. Bush on the grounds of Texas A&M has been cherished for more than 20 years.

However, in the days since Bush’s passing, the admiration has intensified.

“I knew he had a love for Texas A&M and I just think it’s cool how we are kind of showing our love for him you know,” said Ellison Ferazzi as she walked to class.

Now, as a nation says farewell, the Aggie community is rallying for what Thursday will bring along the train tracks near campus. Ryan Boucher pointed his area out to Channel 2 during an interview near Kyle Field.

“Yes sir, I’m going to be watching it probably from right over there, right across George Bush,” he said.

On Wednesday, there was no better place on campus to catch up with Houston-area students than the intersection of Houston Street and George Bush Drive.

It's there where we came across several Houstonians. All appreciating how Texas A&M has been mentioned and portrayed since Bush’s passing. It is all the result of the former president’s decision to establish his presidential library and The Bush School here. “It’s cool to see his impact that he’s had on this campus, but also the campus having an impact on him,” said Brian Rubin.

A&M students appreciative of his impact, even though none of the ones Channel 2 spoke with were even alive during his presidency. Yet all the students we spoke with have plans to welcome the president home.

All realizing the significance of this moment in their young lives. Frances Graham knows this will be a day she’ll tell her grandchildren about someday. She says her planned takeaway tomorrow is to absorb “just how monumental it is, especially here in College Station just how big of a deal it is.”

