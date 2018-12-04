Students invited to George H.W. Bush's arrival ceremony Wednesday

HOUSTON - When former President George H.W. Bush’s remains arrive at Ellington Field on Wednesday afternoon, students from two area high schools -- George Bush High School in Richmond and Houston Christian High School in northwest Houston -- will be there to welcome him home for the last time.

“I'm probably going to be very emotional. This guy just set the best example of what a leader is supposed to look like,” Kenner Taylor said.

Taylor is a senior at Houston Christian High School and a member of the Distinguished Scholars Program at the George and Barbara Bush Center for Scholars and Leaders.

He got the invitation by email. So did his classmate, 17-year-old Autumn Nichols.

“One of the best leaders America has ever seen and they have asked me to come and watch him be laid to rest. It's a huge honor,” Nichols said.

Sixteen students and leadership faculty will greet the Bush family members as they disembark Air Force One. It’s a somber occasion but, at the same time, there is much to celebrate, the executive director of the Bush Center said.

“We know we can celebrate the fact that, for generations to come, we will be sharing his legacy and leadership through the students that come out of this center,” Aliana Peska said.

ROTC cadets and instructors from George Bush High School in Richmond, who were also invited by the Bush family, will join them on the world stage Wednesday.

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the cadets to pay our respects to a great man,” Capt. Scott Evertson said.

In 2004, Bush organized a big event for the ROTC program at the school.

“I really respect him for all the accomplishments he's had and everything that he's done for this country,” Daniella Perez said.

