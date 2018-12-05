Standing salute, pup's goodbye, family moment: Memorable moments from the Capitol

HOUSTON - Thousands of mourners waited in line outside the Capitol in Washington D.C. to pay their respects to the late President George H.W. Bush.

Some ordinary citizens flew from across the country to pay their respects in person alongside current and former elected leaders and family members.

KPRC2’s Amy Davis put together some of the biggest, most memorable moments to come out of Monday and Tuesday while the president lies in state.

A proper salute:

Despite the familiar faces, there were some the public hadn’t seen in quote some time, such as 95-year-old, Bob Dole.

The WWII veteran and former Senate majority leader visited the Capitol rotunda to pay his respects, and in a now-viral moment was helped out of his wheelchair so he could properly salute the casket of President Bush.

Bush family spokesperson, Jim McGrath tweeted that the moment was "A last, powerful gesture of respect from one member of the Greatest Generation, Sen. Bob Dole, to another."

Dole served 35 years in Congress and was once the late president’s rival when they went head-to-head for the Republican nomination in 1988.

The senator is now confined to a wheelchair, and the last time he stood publicly was in January when Dole was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his service to the country.

VIDEO: Bob Dole stands for final salute to former President George H.W. Bush

Bush family pays their respects:

The Bush family surprised everyone and returned Tuesday evening led by former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush to pay their respects to their family patriarch.

After stopping at the casket, the pair stayed in the rotunda hugging and greeting mourners personally.

This was the same gesture the public saw from H.W. Bush when Barbara Bush passed away in April. He stayed at the gravesite to greet everyone who came by to pay their respects.

Jenna Bush Hager and Jeb Bush also visited the rotunda.

VIDEO: Bush family pays respects to family patriarch

A loyal pup’s final goodbye:

And finally, Bush’s service dog, Sully was led into the Capitol rotunda for one final goodbye.

Sully’s next mission will be at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland as a “facility dog."

Goerge W. Bush posted on Instagram, "As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we're comforted to know he'll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed that he brought to 41."

VIDEO: Sully says goodbye at the Capitol rotunda

