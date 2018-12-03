Preparations underway for former President George H.W. Bush's final resting place in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - As impressive as the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum is architecturally, equally remarkable are the grounds it sits on.

“We love it here, but today it’s spectacular,” said Lori Steele, who came to the grounds with flowers in hand for the 41st president.

The grounds are appreciated by all who visit, including those like Holly Melvin, who was not around for his administration.

“I wasn’t even born when he was president,” Melvin said.

On Sunday, an army of landscapers tended to the grounds, providing cosmetic touches in anticipation of Thursday’s burial.

One area was off-limits to visitors: the site where Bush will be laid to rest. It's a place Melvin has seen on previous visits and one that stands out, in her opinion.

“Obviously, at this time, you can’t go beyond the gates, but if anyone ever gets an opportunity to come back here and go beyond the gates, it’s really breathtaking to go back there,” Melvin said.

