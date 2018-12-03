Makeshift memorial grows at gates near former President George H.W. Bush's home

HOUSTON - A growing memorial anchored by an American flag is the sight in from of Tanglewood home where late President George H.W. Bush lived.

Friends, family and even complete strangers stopped by the home to say thank you to the man who lived to serve others, leaving everything from flowers to colorful sock – a known favorite of the late president.

“He was a great man and we will miss him,” said one woman dropping off flowers.

A sea of flowers has slowly covered the concrete. Some have also chosen to leave notes.

Notes read "Rest in peace may your memory be eternal" and "Thank you, President Bush, for giving us a great life."

The Bush family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support as the world prepares to celebrate the life of an extraordinary man.

“To watch these memorials grow, it really means a lot for my dad and to the Bushes who do live here in Houston. We're just very, very grateful for the outpouring of love that we feel every single day that we step out of our house,” said Bush’s grandson, Pierce Bush.

“Everybody is anticipating a great week of celebration,” said Neil Bush. “It's not like there is mourning and sadness. My dad lived 94 amazing years.”

His son is one of the family member who will be aboard the “Special Mission 41” as the body of the former president heads to the nation’s capital one last time.

