Public memorial service Monday night to pay tribute to former President Bush

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner will host a public memorial to pay tribute to former President George H.W. Bush on Monday night.

Turner is inviting all Houstonians to come out to Hermann Square in front of City Hall, 901 Bagby Street, at 7 p.m.

"President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush were leading lights among our caring Houston neighbors," Turner said. "I invite all Houstonians to join us at the tribute."

The Houston Symphony will be the musical entertainment. Well-known musical performers who have performed for Bush in the past and befriended him will be performing at the ceremony include the following: Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, country music star Clay Walker and country music star Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.

"Singing tributes the way they have sung in so many celebrations that the Bushes had asked them to sing in over the years," said Susan Christian, director of the mayor's office of special events.

The Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston will offer shared prayers during the ceremony.

Turner asks for everyone to wear colorful socks in honor of the late president, who was known for wearing colorful socks.

"We know that President Bush was known for his fun socks so we want everyone to get into that spirit," Christian said.

There will also be volunteers at the event to collect donations of new pairs of colorful socks to be given as holiday gifts to beneficiaries of the Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels program.

