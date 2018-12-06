Man who worked for President George H.W. Bush attends public viewing

HOUSTON - Mark Edwards spent several years in the White House traveling with President George H.W. Bush.

This week, the Kentucky man packed his bags and flew to Houston to pay his final respects to the former president.

"I had so much admiration and respect for him," Edwards said.

Beginning in 1990, Edwards was a member of Bush's White House Communications Agency. He was one of only five members selected for the job. Edwards said the schedule was demanding, but the president always found a way to make the job fun.

"He was an avid horseshoe player," Edwards said. "I always tell everybody, if you threw a ringer, he capped your ringer. He was a fierce competitor."

Edwards has spent the past few days looking through old photos, Christmas cards and other mementos from his days with the president. What he'll cherish the most is the way he was treated by the 41st president of the United States.

"Everyone talks about what a great man he was," Edwards said. "A family man, a grandparent. And that's the way I felt as well, as a grandparent."

Edwards said he plans to drive to College Station on Thursday to pay his final respects at Bush's burial service.

