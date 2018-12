OMAHA, Neb. - The train that carried President George H.W. Bush's casket from Spring to College Station is currently on display in Omaha, Nebraska.

Union Pacific's locomotive 4141 rolled into town Sunday.

The idea for the locomotive began in 2005 when the Bush Presidential Library asked Union Pacific to help with a transportation exhibit.

The train is expected to remain in Omaha until Wednesday.

