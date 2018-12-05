Local photographer shares fond memories of former President George H.W. Bush

HOUSTON - Since the death of former President George H.W. Bush, stories continue to pour in of his kind nature, generosity and loving personality.

A well-known Houston photographer was able to capture one of those moments when you could see both George and Barbara having a good time.

Al Torres has been a photographer for 30 years and shoots everything from headshots to weddings.

When Bush turned 90, Torres was asked to shoot his birthday party at the Palm Restaurant in Houston.

“It was a big thrill, a big event, a little nerve-wracking, but I think we got a good shot out of it,” said Torres.

He knew the cake was being brought out and asked former Secretary of State James Baker to move over a little bit, he said.

“And I knew I got it. I knew it. I knew it,” said Torres, about getting the perfect picture. “I saw them coming and I fired and I knew that shot was going to be it.”

The picture shows Bush with his hand up, laughing. The woman next to him was a Marilyn Monroe impersonator who sang, “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

Across from them was Barbara Bush, who was laughing along with others in the background.

“The smiles on their face(s), just with that one shot, it just captured everything perfectly,” said Torres. “Instinct and just being in the right place at the right time.”

Torres said Barbara Bush also approved of the picture.

"Later on, we did another photo shoot for the literacy program and we presented her with that (the photo) and she remembered. She said, ‘I will cherish this picture,’ and I have a picture of her with that picture,” said Torres.

“Honestly, I think that’s what a photographer hopes in their career, to capture something that will last generations,” said Torres, who said he was honored to photograph the Bushes. “I’m glad I was able to capture them in that moment, where they look really good. They look really happy. I’m just glad I was able to do it.”

