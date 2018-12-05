LIVE STREAM: The state funeral of President George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON - Former President George H.W. Bush is being honored Wednesday with a state funeral during his final day in Washington.

America’s 41st president died late Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94.

As mourners and dignitaries from around the world gathered at the National Cathedral, Bush’s casket was taken from the U.S. Capitol for the final time while cannons sounded and “Hail to the Chief” was played.

The Bush family, with hands over their hearts, stood at the foot of the Capitol steps as a military band played “Nearer my God to Thee” and the late president’s casket was placed in a waiting hearse.

The hearse carried Bush’s body to the National Cathedral, traveling down Pennsylvania Avenue, which is usually closed to traffic, so that the former chief executive can pass the White House for the final time.

A state funeral for a statesman

Upon arriving at the church, a band played "Hail to the Chief" and "For All the Saints" as the Bush family held hands and watched while their late patriarch's body was blessed. Former President George W. Bush shook the hands of President Donald Trump and the four three other former presidents who were in attendance before his father's casket was brought into the church and placed on a catafalque at the crossing.

Jon Meacham

Jon Meacham, George H.W. Bush's biographer, was the first eulogists at the funeral. He began by recounting the late president's plane crash during World War II in which two of his crewmates were killed during a plane crash.

"To him, his life was no longer his own," Meacham said.

Meacham remembered the often self-deprecating humor of the former president, saying an imperfect man left Americans a more perfect union. He recalled the more than 70-year marriage of George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush, saying the late leader often drew on her strength in times of trouble.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney

Brian Mulroney, who served as prime minister of Canada during while George H.W. Bush served as president, was the second eulogists. He began by recalling the first meeting between him and the late president at a NATO gathering, saying Bush learned a valuable lesson in international affairs.

"The smaller the country, the longer the speech," Mulroney said, recalling Bush's words after a lengthy oration by the leader of Iceland.

Mulroney continued by pointing out Bush's accomplishments both on the world stage and at home -- the first Gulf War, NAFTA and the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The late president will be brought back to Houston later Wednesday where he will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. His local funeral will happen Thursday, and he will be buried at his presidential library in College Station.

What to expect during Wednesday’s funeral

The Schedule:

Bush's casket and the family will arrive at the cathedral just before 11 a.m. EST Wednesday when the service is expected to begin. Bush had been lying in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda since Monday, with a river of mourners passing through around the clock. The viewing came to a close at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

How to Watch:

The service is closed to the public but will be aired live on C-SPAN and covered by major television networks.

Who Will Speak:

Four men are expected to deliver eulogies. The late president's son George W. Bush, also a former president; former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, who held the post while the elder Bush was president; former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo., who has known the Bush family since the 1960s; and historian Jon Meacham, who wrote a Bush biography.

Who Will Be There:

All eyes will be on the row directly in front of the pulpit. That's where President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are expected to sit, along with the remaining former presidents and their families: George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and his wife - Trump's 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Trump has had strained relations (at best) with all of them. But since Bush's death, Trump has extended traditional courtesies to the Bush family, including allowing them to stay at the presidential guest house and visiting with them there.

Also attending: Britain's Prince Charles, the king and queen of Jordan, Polish President Andrzej Duda and other dignitaries from around the world. Look, too, for some of the graybeards from the late president's administration.

Hovering:

Look for much discussion of Bush's legacy of decency, humor and a determination to avoid referring to himself with the pronoun "I." That last habit alone, instilled in Bush by his mother, sets up a contrast with Trump that no one has to mention out loud. Likely, no one will, in keeping with the Bush family's reported wish that the nation mourn their patriarch without the drama of such distractions.

But Meacham wrote an op-ed for The New York Times this week about Bush that ended with a hard-to-mistake reference.

"The nation mourns him not least because we no longer have a president who knows that the story of the nation is not all about him," Meacham wrote.

Bush and the Cathedral:

The late president played an important role in the history of the cathedral chartered by Congress in 1893.

On Sept. 29, 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt laid the foundation stone. Exactly 83 years later, Bush was there when the final stone was laid in place.

Bush said at the time: "We have constructed here this symbol of our nation's spiritual life, overlooking the center of our nation's secular life, a symbol which combines the permanence of stone and God - both of which will outlast men and memories."

Bush is the fourth president to have his state funeral at the site, according to the cathedral. The others were Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford. Seven other presidents had memorial services there.

A Bit About State Funerals:

For U.S. presidents, there's a whole list of customs, protocols and military honors that influence a national farewell, but much of the affair is subject to the family's wishes. The president's survivors are entitled to a military escort for the immediate family, for example, until the remains are buried. A nine-person team that carries the casket is another option. And a flag-draped casket is an honor afforded military veterans and the president as commander in chief.

Bush was a veteran of World War II.

The Last Time:

Sen. John McCain's funeral was held at Washington National Cathedral after he died in August of brain cancer. Trump, who derided McCain's heroism in Vietnam and prodded the senator even during his illness, was asked by the family to stay away. But it seemed like the rest of Washington attended and the event became widely regarded as a repudiation of the current president. The assembled crowd burst into applause when McCain's daughter, Meghan, loudly rejected Trumpism from the pulpit without naming the president. Trump spent the day playing golf.

Where to Next:

Bush's casket will return to Texas late Wednesday for the last time.

He's expected to lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston until 7 a.m. EST Thursday. The church will also hold its own memorial service for the former president later that morning.

A motorcade will take Bush's body to Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility, where a funeral train will transport the late president's remains to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. He'll be laid to rest on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, near his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

