Kennebunkport: Home of the ‘Summer White House'

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - The tiny coastal town of Kennebunkport, Maine, held a cherished place in our 41st president’s heart. President George H.W. Bush once said Kennebunkport was a place where he could refurbish his soul.

Kennebunkport was also where President Bush pursued his passion in life: sports. Famed White House reporter Helen Thomas once wrote that seeing Bush in Maine was like seeing "a boy out of school."

The recently retired golf pro at the Cape Arundel Golf Club said that Bush never missed a chance at a good practical joke, such as the time he set up his national security advisor to hit an exploding golf ball in front of the press corps.

“So, he gets up there and 'boom' and the president is like a little child, loving every minute of it,” said retired golf pro Ken Raynor.

Those close to Bush and his family said that, whenever he was in Kennebunkport, he craved outdoor activities. Here the president would play tennis and golf, go fishing and jog along the beach. Sometimes, he enjoyed doing several activities in one day.

“He couldn't arrive here and get enough activities in the day,” Raynor said.

Sports was only part of what made Kennebunkport magical for Bush. He vacationed here every summer of his life since he was a child, except during World War II. His mother was born in Kennebunkport and his parents were married at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in 1921. At one point, the press corps dubbed the family’s home on Walker’s Point the "summer White House."

“It's always been a place where they could come and be with family and not be bothered,” Betsy Heminway said.

Heminway has known the family since childhood. Her late husband and she remained close to the Bushes, even during the whirlwind years Bush was vice president and president. Heminway said Kennebunkport is where the Bushes felt free to live their lives and enjoy their passions.

“They loved people. They loved to chat with anybody that comes up to them,” said Heminway. “New neighbors come to town and ‘Bar’ (Barbara Bush) says, ‘Let’s get them over for a drink.’”

That sense of inclusiveness forever endeared the Bushes to the people of Kennebunkport. The executive director of the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Tom Bradbury, said the Bushes had a gift for making everyone they met feel welcome in their lives.

“We run a little conservation trust and we run a little grocery store in years past and yet he was inviting us to Texas for the opening of the library or to the aircraft carrier or to family birthday parties," said Bradbury.

Philanthropy was also a huge part of the Bushes’ life in Kennebunkport.

“(As) somebody who runs a nonprofit here in town, I can tell you for sure President Bush has supported every nonprofit that there is,” said Kirsten Camp, executive administrator of the Kennebunkport Historical Society. “It was just part of his being. You know, 'What do you need?' What do you need?' And I want to say I found that with George W. as well, so he's passed that down to his children.”

One of the former first family’s most enduring acts of generosity is the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland. Mr. and Mrs. Bush were instrumental in helping support the creation of what is now Maine’s only full-service children’s hospital.

“They were a wealthy family, but because of that, they believed in giving back and this town was built on that,” said Camp.

Bush also referred to Kennebunkport as his "anchor to windward." This meant it was a place where he could re-center himself for the challenges ahead. Many believed this is why Bush liked to invite world leaders to Kennebunkport to discuss matters of state.

As a sign of gratitude, the town dedicated a 6,000-pound "anchor to windward," to Bush. The monument sits across from the family’s home and is a popular tourist spot in town. A tourist map lists the area as a great "selfie spot." Cruise lines even offer disembarking passengers bus tours to Walker’s Point.

“It is a big thing to see where the president of the United States vacates or has lived,” said Jeff Banning, a tourist from England. “I don’t think we would come to the area without having a look.”

