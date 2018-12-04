LIVE STREAM: Hundreds stream past George H.W. Bush's casket at Capitol

WASHINGTON - A steady stream of tearful mourners, dignitaries, members of law enforcement and school children are paying their respects to former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.

America’s 41st president died Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94.

People from all over the country traveled to Washington and spent hours in line to honor Bush.

“President Bush is the first president I ever voted for,” said Carrie Hutchman of Mariana, Ohio. “As he grew older, I always told my family that if anything ever happened to him, that I was going to be one of those people who came when he was lying in state, so my nephew was gracious enough to jump in the car with me at 6 last night and here we are at 3 in the morning."

The late president’s service dog, Sully, also visited the casket Tuesday.

Among the dignitaries that paid their respects was former CIA director John Brennan and former Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell, who helped plan operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Retired Sen. Bob Dole, of Kansas, who was once Bush's rival for the presidency also paid his respects. The 95-year-old Dole, who uses a wheelchair, was helped to his feet by an aide and saluted the former commander in chief.

Bush is the 11th president to lie in state at the Capitol and among 31 people to have been given the honor. He will lie in state until Wednesday morning after which his body will be taken to the National Cathedral for a state funeral.

His body will return to Houston on Wednesday evening and will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church until Thursday morning when he will be eulogized during a funeral at the church.

The late president will be taken by train to College Station, where he will be buried on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M University.

