How Bush library ended up at Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - As the sun set on one of College Station’s most notable figures Sunday night, it’s important to recognize the impact the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and its school has had on the area.

“Well, it’s had a really big impact, I would say,” said Jimmy Nedbalek prior to visiting the library with his family.

The Bush School of Government and Public Service is one of the primary reasons Texas A&M beat out Rice University and the University of Houston for the library, according to A&M officials. College Station resident Britt Curless said it was a perfect match.

“He embodied the spirit of Texas A&M, and he really enjoyed this place,” Curless said.

Nedbalek, who lives in Bryan, admitted he was surprised when Bush landed in his backyard over 20 years ago.

“There were so many other places, you know, that it could have been,” he said.

Curless agreed with Nedbalek’s viewpoint. “Being a small town like this, you would never think that a president would choose this place over someplace else.”

However, Bush did just that, and as a result of establishing his legacy here, Texas A&M has served as a shining point of light in attracting domestic and international students. Sanjana Ramesh, of India, is one of them.

“It just shows if a presidential library is going to be at your school, it’s how much value that the school itself has in the nation,” Ramesh said.

It also shows, the value it has had on College Station and beyond, according to Nedbalek. “This community and this town ought to be very proud that’s it’s here, and I think they are.”

Monday will be the final day the museum will be open to the public as it will shut down for three days as a result of Thursday's burial. Extended hours until 8 p.m. will be offered, and admission is free.

