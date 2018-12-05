LIVE STREAM: President George H.W. Bush comes home to Houston for final time

HOUSTON - After an emotional goodbye in Washington, the body of former President George H.W. Bush returned to Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

America’s 41st president died late Friday. He was 94.

Bush returned to Houston aboard "Special Air Mission 41.” The presidential plane flew over Bush’s burial site in College Station before landing at Ellington Field in Houston at about 5 p.m.

The video below shows the presidential plane flying over College Station Wednesday afternoon.

After an arrival ceremony, the late president’s casket was taken by motorcade to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where he will lie in repose until Thursday morning.

Bush’s funeral will be held at the church Thursday morning before he is taken by train to College Station. He will be buried at his presidential library next to former first lady Barbara Bush and their daughter, Robin.

