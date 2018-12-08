George H.W. Bush gravesite reopens to public

The graves of former President George H.W. Bush (center), former first lady Barbara Bush (right) and their daughter, Robin (left), are seen at his presidential library in College Station, Texas, on Dec. 7, 2018.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The gravesite of former President George H.W. Bush reopened to the public Saturday.

America’s 41st president died last week at his home in Houston. He was 94.

The cemetery at Bush’s presidential library was closed for several days leading up to his burial there Thursday. It was also closed on Friday.

The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and is offering free admission. The gravesite reopened at noon.

Bush was laid to rest next to former first lady Barbara Bush and their daughter, Robin.

