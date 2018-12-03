Late President Bush's body makes final trip to Washington

HOUSTON - The body of former President George H.W. Bush left a Houston funeral home Monday to be taken to Washington for the final time.

America’s 41st president died late Friday at his Tanglewood home. He was 94.

The flag-draped casket was carried out of the George H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Tanglewood and loaded into a waiting hearse.

The motorcade then traveled down San Felipe Street to Interstate 610, bound for Ellington Field.

Scores of people gathered at Ellington on Monday to witness the body of the late president being loaded onto Air Force One, which is carrying Bush's body to Washington using the call sign "Special Air Mission 41."

"Hail to the Chief" was played and cannons sounded as Bush's casket was removed from the hearse. The Bush family, with hands over their hearts, looked on as the casket was loaded onto the presidential plane and the band played "Eternal Father, Strong to Save."

Members of the Bush family, including former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, boarded Air Force One just before the plane flew to Washington. The late president's service dog, Sully, also boarded the airplane.

Bush will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda from Monday evening to Wednesday morning, before a state funeral at the National Cathedral.

The former president’s body will be flown back to Houston after Wednesday’s funeral. He will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church until Thursday morning.

Bush will be buried at his presidential library in College Station, where former first lady Barbara Bush and their daughter, Robin Bush, are also buried.

