College Station prepares for the arrival of former President Bush's casket

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - As history prepares to roar down the tracks leading into College Station on Thursday afternoon, the city’s chief of police, Scott McCollum, has simple advice.

“One of the key requests that we have is that spectators view from the east side of the roadway, as opposed to crossing the roadway trying to get close to the train,” McCollum said.

The arrival and burial of President George H.W. Bush have been planned for years, but fortunately for McCollum, as well as the lead agency, the United States Secret Service, the number of significant events Bush hosted in College Station in past years has served them well, according to the chief.

“Those past events that we’ve had have afforded us those opportunities to sharpen our skills and to identify areas we need to improve upon,” McCollum said.

The preparations for Thursday have been evident for days, with fencing and barricades going up along the route, as well as designated areas for viewings near Kyle Field and south of George Bush Drive. However, McCollum adds that behind the scenes, the level of security and resources is far greater.

“The public eye always sees a fraction of the number of resources we employ during events such of this magnitude,” McCollum said.

As thousands from the area and beyond prepare to welcome the 41st president to his final resting place, McCollum is far from concerned. Like all those who will turn up, he is ready to celebrate this legendary life.

“It’s going to be a great time to have President Bush come home,” McCollum said.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.