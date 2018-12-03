'Mission complete': Photo of former President George H.W. Bush's dog lying next to his casket

HOUSTON - A moving photo of former President George H.W. Bush's dog, Sully, lying next to his casket was taken on Sunday following his death Friday night.

Bush had welcomed his service dog six months ago when he was being visited by former President Bill Clinton. Bush received Sully, a trained Labrador retriever, from America's VetDogs on June 25. Sully kept Bush company after his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, died in April.

Bush had tweeted he was grateful and he knew the dog came from an organization committed to helping U.S. veterans.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Special visit today with a great friend -- and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/v9jb4sRexh — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Sully will travel on the Air Force 747, which is usually Air Force One, with Bush's casket, according to CNN reporter Steve Brusk. Sully will go on to help other veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Brusk said on Twitter.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.