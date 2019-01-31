Yolanda Adams: 'At the root of me is my faith"

The "Queen of Contemporary Gospel Music" is the winner of 5 Emmy awards, a record producer, an actress, has sold million of albums, and she even had her own radio show. But first and foremost, Yolanda Adams is a Houstonian born and raised in Houston.

The choir girl who started singing at 13 years old was not even thinking about becoming a professional artist. In fact, she wanted to be a model and travel around the world. But her grandfather reminded Adams that she had to be a role model for her five younger siblings and finish college first. She got her degree but she kept singing. And the rest is history.

Listen to Adams talking with KPRC's Khambrel Marshall about her journey and what matters most to her.

