Who ya gonna call? When there's a need in Montgomery County, it's this man

HOUSTON - Arnette Easley knows how to put together a good makeshift air conditioner.

Last summer in Magnolia, Easley brought a fan to an elderly resident, and, seeing that it was only blowing the hot Texas air around, devised a low-tech contraption to cool the room: He placed a pan of cold water behind the fan, and waiting as he and the elderly resident began to feel the room’s temperature ease.

It’s a situation Easley, a 58-year-old father of four, finds himself in often. He’s the someone people in the Montgomery County community call when there’s a need.

Easley’s daughter, Shaundricka Easley, nominated him for the KPRC Black History Month honor, citing his year-round efforts to help people -- particularly the elderly -- through his outreach efforts with the group he founded called Montgomery County United.

Easley started the group to help individuals and families in need, whatever their need. Their efforts have large-scale outreach programs at Christmas, as well as during the back-to-school period. This year, the organization serviced more than 350 children and families in Montgomery County, according to Easley’s daughter.

In addition to events, Easley explained his work with Montgomery County United is a daily effort to step in when called. He said when there’s a need for food or an air-conditioner or a heater, he’s the person a lot of area churches call to help. The organization is fueled through donations from local people and businesses.

When Easley heard he’d been nominated, he said, “My little baby girl is gonna make me cry. I’m so honored. … It makes me feel really good that people can count on me and I can deliver. What I do is biblically based, and if God can give his only son, who are we to live in (this world) and not give up something? I might not be able to give up my kid, but I can give up something.”

