Sonny Messiah Jiles: African American media is instrumental for change

Sonceria "Sonny" Messiah Jiles is the CEO of The Houston Defender Media Group, which includes The Defender newspaper and Defender website. The African American media company has been running in Houston for almost a century, and Jiles, a communicator herself, bought it from the original owner.

She talks with Khambrel Marshall about the influential business-oriented women in her family, and explains how African American media helps shape the community's advancement.

