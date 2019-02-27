Senfronia Thompson: When you are right, your prayers can't go answered

Senfronia Thompson is the longest serving African-American in the Texas Legislature, where she's been a House Representative for 45 years, and where she's currently serving her 23rd term representing District 141, which includes Northeast Houston and Humble.

In her conversation with Khambrel Marshall she recalls her toughest moments at the Legislature, as well as the work ethics that her parents instilled in her as a foundation for her entire political career.

