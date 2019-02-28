Ruth Simmons: Having access to books changed my life

Ruth Simmons is president of Prairie View A&M University since 2017. But before she got to be at the helm of PVAMU, Simmons had previously served as president of Brown University, which positioned her as the first African-American president of an Ivy League institution im the United States.

She was the youngest of 12 children, which instantly gave her an army of siblings to look after her, in addition to her parents. "Being the youngest of 12 meant that I got an extra dosis of nurturing," Simmons says. But also, 'if you are the last of 12 you have no standing, so I had to learn to assert myself... and I think that that made a big difference as well."

For a couple of years, Simmons grew up in a farm in Grapeland, and getting school every day was impossible. Once her family moved to town, it was her first teacher who exposed her to the endless possibilities of education and made her feel like she was "the most important person in the world."

That left an imprint on Simmons that she has carried with her as an educator. "I always say to teachers: Whatever day you're having, when you walk into that classroom you have to be the most positive person that that child encounters that day," she tells.

Ruth Simmons' conversation with Khambrel Marshall for Black History Month.

