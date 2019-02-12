Rodney Ellis: I was lucky to end up in places where it was time to make changes

He grew up in Sunnyside neighborhood, which somehow shaped him up as the policy maker that he later became.

Rodney Ellis was elected Harris County Commissioner for Precinct One in November 2018, and previously he had been at the Texas Senate for more than 25 years.

Although he is an attorney, public policy has always been his passion, he says to Khambrel Marshall: "That's the interesting thing about public service, you can always find something that you can work on."

Having grown up watching the civil rights movement, he saw segregation in his neighborhood but as a child, he was not fully aware of what that meant. He had a support system around him, including teachers, parents who wanted their kids to thrive, neighbors, and role models. "I think that my sense of public service comes from the household,", Ellis says.

From a protected childhood to a career full of mentors, Ellis talks with Khambrel about the elements that paved his political path including, he says, luck.

