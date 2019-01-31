Carl Lewis: It's all about believing in yourself

He is one of the greatest athletes in the world. Carl Lewis, now a Houstonian, has 10 Olympic medals under his belt, nine of those gold, and 10 world championship medals.

As impressive as that record is, Lewis, now an assistant coach Track and Field at University of Houston, keeps reminding his students that a champion is made, not born. His own story is a good example of that.

"I was a very late bloomer," he says in his interview with Khambrel Marshall. But, Lewis adds, the fact that his parents believed in him and his own journey made all the difference.

"It doesn't matter when you come in, just try to do your best," the athlete remembers his parents saying. And that he did.

Watch the video and listen to Lewis' telling about his journey, from a skinny kid to a world champion who is now inspiring other young athletes to dream and achieve.

