Myrtis Dightman Jr and Sr.: Trail ride is a family thing, it's about love

Trail boss Myrtis Dightman Jr. (left) talks to KPRC's Khambrel Marshall in the Houston Rodeo trail for Black HIstory Month, in February 2019.

Myrtis Dightman Jr. is trying to preserve the tradition of black cowboys in Texas.

And by doing so, he's also following a family tradition: His dad, Myrtis Dightman, has been a cowboy himself and a professional bull rider who made history in 1964 when he became the first African-American to compete in the National Finals Rodeo. He was also inducted in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame three years ago.

So for Myrtis Jr. is just natural to be Trail boss of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo because, he says, he was doing the trail since he was born: "There was trail ride before there was Rodeo."

Watch the Dightmans talking about their experience as black cowboys with Khambrel Marshall, in the Black History Month series.

