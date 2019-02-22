Judson Robinson III: It's time for big ideas, big leadership, big risks in Houston

Judson Robinson III is the president of the Houston Area Urban League, which provides social services to disadvantaged people of all races, gender, age groups and or disabilities, according to its mission.

The organization was established in 1968, and Robinson has been at the helm since 2008. He grew up in a family of trailbalzers and business entrepreneurs in Houston's African-American community. That had an influence in the way he later saw both challenges and opportunities when they came along.

By watching his parents overcome difficult situations, experiencing doubt and struggle, Robinson "knew that in spite of whatever lack of expertise I may have had... or anything I've ever done, that if someone believed in me and I believed in myself, that it could be done."

Watch his conversation with Khambrel Marshall for Black History Month.

