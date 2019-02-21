John Guess: The conversation on race is particularly difficult in Houston

John Guess is the CEO of the Houston Museum of African American Culture, which was founded by Houston's former mayor Lee Brown.

This is not your usual museum: It deals with history but it also presents comtemporary issues related and affecting African-Americans. "If you look at African-American history, the history of African-Americans in this country, there is not a lot that has changed in terms of the suprression," Guess says. "We find it difficult to have a conversation" about that and other issues, He adds, and the art works at the museum are a form of expression around police supression, poverty, and other issues affecting the community.

Watch John Guess' conversation with Khambrel Marshall for Black History Month.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.