Evelyn Bean: Fostering kids without a home is to give back

When Evelyn Bean retired, she made an unsual decision for someone in her situation: Becoming a mother for the second time. With her daughter gone and an empty nest, Bean realized that she had the time and space for new little ones in her life.

She began fostering children in 2012, and at one point, she was fostering five. But it was Ronald, 10, and Kingston, 9, who stole her heart, and she ended up adopting them.

She got involved in the foster system, Bean explains, because " there's so many kids out there that don't have homes, so many families that are going through things, and they make poor choices and their kids suffer for them. So me, being the person that I am, I'm always giving back."

Bean was nominated by the audience on click2houston.com to be showcased as an outstanding Houston African-American. She was selected to be interviewed by Khambrel Marshall as part of the Black History Month series.

