Dr. Charleta Guillory: All my life I wanted to help others

Dr. Charletta Guillory is the director of the Neonatal-Perinatal Public Health Program at Texas Children's Hospital and an associate professor of Newborns/Pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine.

Getting into Medicine came naturally for her since she was a little girl: "All my life I wanted to do service." She got into that path in a very different way when she became a nun in New Orleans but "that did not work out." However, it opened the door for her to get truly interested in heath issues.

Getting through college wasn't smooth, since she joined at the time when African-Americans were integrating in the school system. She was the first African-American female to get in Louisiana State University and later first to graduate, which she did in the top 10 pct of her class. She had to deal with advisors who openly expressed lack of confidence in her abilities to become a doctor. But she did become one, an excellent one who knew very early in the process that she would dedicate her career to babies.

