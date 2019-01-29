Celebrate Black History Month with these must-read books

Yes, we do assume that, by now, you've all heard the rave reviews for former first lady Michelle Obama's book, "Becoming."

That's No. 1 on our list actually; a list that we're repurposing from the website Black Enterprise, called "12 must-read books by black authors for 2019."

Let's get to it, shall we?

1.) "Becoming," by Michelle Obama. (Sorry, we gave it away!) But you knew this already, right? The book was an instant New York Times best-seller. Everything she does is magic. The hype is real with this one!

2.) "Freshwater," by Akwaeke Emezi

3.) "How Not To Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People," by D.L. Hughley

4.) "I Can't Date Jesus: Love, Sex, Family, Race and Other Reasons I've Put My Faith in Beyonce," by Michael Arceneaux

5.) "Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture," by Roxane Gay

6.) "Poet X," by Elizabeth Acevedo

7.) "Rise and Grind," by Daymond John

8.) "Secrets We Kept: Three Women of Trinidad," by Krystal Sital

9.) "Shook One," by Charlamagne Tha God

10.) "The Wedding Date," by Jasmine Guillory

11.) "This Mournable Body," by Tsitsi Dangarembga

12.) "When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir," by Patrisse Khan-Cullors and Asha Bandele.

h/t Black Enterprise

Author’s note: Although “Americanah” came out in 2014, so I’m late to the party, the novel by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is currently on my Kindle, and I highly recommend it!