Hot Wheels in search of their next toy car; Do you have it, Houston?

HOUSTON - Houston-area car enthusiasts have a chance to turn their custom-vehicle into a Hot Wheels toy car at the second annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour, which is making a stop at an area Walmart store this Saturday.

The tour is making a stop at the Walmart Supercenter located on 3450 FM 1960 Road W this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The finalists will win a trip to the 2019 SEMA Auto Show in Las Vegas, where they will compete against car enthusiasts around the nation to see who will have their car made into a Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast toy car and inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends.

Here’s what competitors could be up against: Last year’s winner is 2JETZ, a car produced by Luis Rodriguez, that looks like a plane.

For more information on how to enter your vehicle, visit the event’s website.

