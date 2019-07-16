Out of this world: Website lets you relive the Apollo 11 mission in real time

HOUSTON - A website created by a NASA historian and programmers allows you to listen in on the Apollo 11 mission as it unfolded 50 years ago – all in real time.

ApolloInRealtime.org was launched June 15 and uses historical material like 11,000 hours of audio recordings and 2,000 photographs to show you how the mission to the moon unfolded.

When launching the website, you have the option to join the mission a minute before launch or join it in progress exactly as it played out in 1969. A time navigator at the top of the screen allows you to scrub through the mission.

There are 50 channels of audio you can listen to, including space-to-ground transmissions, the Capcom loop and the recorder that was aboard the spacecraft.

Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were shot into space at 9:32 a.m. July 16, 1969, to begin the four-day trip to Earth’s natural satellite.

On July 20, 1969, Armstrong would become the first human to walk on the moon.

