United celebrating 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with entertainment and perks at Houston airport

HOUSTON - United’s Terminals C and E at George Bush International Airport will be celebrating the Apollo 11 anniversary by offering special entertainment within the terminals, flight perks and exclusive dining and MileagePlus offers.

“Not only is the Apollo 11 mission rooted in Houston's past, it also became part of United's history when Astronaut Neil Armstrong later served on our Board of Directors. Knowing the deep connection both United and Houston have to this historic mission, we are honored to commemorate this remarkable accomplishment with our customers," said Rodney Cox, vice president for United’s Houston hub.

Ember and Tanglewood Grille have special Apollo 11 menus featuring food that the astronauts ate on board. The menus were created by restaurant operator OTG, which sent staff to NASA’s Space Food Systems Laboratory to learn more about astronauts meals and meal preparation by NASA food scientists. The new Armstrong menu features two to three meal options for five days similar to those Armstrong had on the mission. There will be of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages to celebrate Apollo 11, including Tang-infused cocktails.

Terminal C-North will have a digital art gallery at all gate lounges, along with iPads at all OTG restaurant locations that will allow users to play an educational trivia game created by Space Center Houston. On July 9-11, Space Center Houston will place interactive pop-up lab exhibits throughout the terminals. Also, over those three days, United Club members and guests will have the opportunity to meet and interact with retired astronaut Ken Cameron.

Starting as early as July 1 there will be a special in-flight entertainment channel on all United flights. The channel is developed by NASA and will have 17 space-related programs. Additionally, on the anniversary of the first TV transmission from Earth into space, United is hosting a Space City celebration flight from Newark into Houston. Flight 355 on July 17 will have space-themed entertainment, in-flight gifts and special guests aboard.

MileagePlus members will be able to start bidding on space-themed MileagePlus experiences starting July 1. One of the experiences includes VIP access to Space Center Houston’s Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebration.



