FREE DOUGHNUTS: Krispy Kreme giving away its new filled doughnuts this Saturday

HOUSTON - To celebrate the Apollo 11 50th anniversary a little early, Krispy Kreme is giving away new, free filled doughnuts this Saturday.
The doughnuts are filled with vanilla or chocolate frosting, and are available at participating stores while supplies last. More information about the event is available here.
The Apollo 11 moon landing happened on July 24, 1969. The doughnuts' catchphrase is "One small bite for man...one giant leap for doughnut-kind."
The doughnuts are available at these Houston area locations.
Houston
Houston - Westheimer
Humble
Katy
Pasadena
Pearland
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.