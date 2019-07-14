HOUSTON - Here are five things to know about Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden:
- Al Worden was a gymnast before becoming a lead cheerleader at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
- Col. Worden served as a member of the astronaut support crew for the Apollo 9 flight as well as backup command module pilot for the Apollo 12 flight before going into space as the command module pilot for Apollo 15 in 1971.
- He was the first person to perform a spacewalk in deep space, 196,000 miles from Earth.
- He was good friends with Fred Rogers, children’s TV legend "Mr. Rogers," and made several appearances on his show. Rogers is the person who encouraged Worden to write a children’s book.
- Worden also has published a book of poetry and his autobiography. He’s now writing the foreword to a book about his friend Neil Armstrong.
Watch this video of Worden's daughter sharing her favorite mementos from the Apollo era.
