11 stories we're loving as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo mission

As Houston celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission, we’re looking back at some of the stories we have been able to tell leading up to the big day through our special website. Here are a few of our favorites:

The Apollo 11 lunar landing is a moment that changed history. Fifty years later, key leaders, such as Apollo 11 Lunar Landing Flight Director Gene Kranz, remember it as if it were yesterday.

It happened as Terry Slezak opened a case of film at Johnson Space Center’s Lunar Receiving Lab. When he opened the case, Slezak noticed a note penned by Buzz Aldrin.

There were many people behind the mission who made it possible for humans to land on the moon. One of those people was then-27-year-old Bill Moon, who started at NASA when he was just 23. He is the son of two Chinese immigrants and grew up in rural Mississippi.

Ever wonder what it would be like to be the wife of an astronaut? Many of the wives of the Apollo-era astronauts and their children are connected to Space City. KPRC 2's Dominique Sachse sat down with them and talked about their lives.

Film footage of the most famous "space family" in history has never been seen before -- until now. The footage shows a serious space explorer enjoying himself in Space City -- Neil Armstrong and his family, just being normal Houstonians on a rare "off day" for the busy astronaut.

One member of the crew aboard the Apollo 11 Mission had a special personal moment before his historic walk on the moon. Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin was a member and elder at the Webster Presbyterian Church. Prior to the mission to the moon, he met with the pastor and other leaders within the church to discuss how he could hold a lunar communion.

NASA’s Mission Control here in Houston was at the center of one of the most defining moments of our time. From Space City USA to our nation’s capital to Cape Canaveral, Florida, 50 years later the Apollo 11 mission is being remembered and celebrated.

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum unveiled the recently conserved spacesuit worn by Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong. The suit is part of the museum's exhibit that showcases artifacts of the mission that landed man on the moon.





KPRC's space reporter, Rose-Ann Aragon sat down with one of the people who was tasked with training the astronauts, especially about what to do if things went wrong. Then-simulator instructor Frank Hughes took KPRC through his experience in 1969 and how he is continuing to inspire future generations today.

Before the 1960s, before NASA built the Manned Spacecraft Center in the Clear Lake area, there was not a lot there -- not a lot of homes, businesses, not a lot of people. But there were several businessmen who had a vision. And an entire thriving community was soon created by a few good men. It was 1967 and at just 27 years old, Joe Barlow moved to the Clear Lake area.

We've been sharing memories from those who witnessed the historic event of Apollo 11. Among them was a Houston reporter who is now talking about the excitement he and his colleagues felt while covering such an important story.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.