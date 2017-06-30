Woman charged after making death threat to 1 judge, attempting to bribe another

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Kamelia Nunez, 35, is charged with making a death threat to a Harris County judge and accused of trying to bribe another judge.

Court documents show that the alleged bribery incident happened Oct. 12, 2016.

The amount of the alleged bribe was not listed, but the document shows that an offer was made to a judge with the Harris County Criminal Court of Law and that it was not a political contribution as defined by Title 15 of the election code.

Court documents show that in April, Nunez allegedly made a death threat against another judge.

She went before a judge Thursday.

She is being held at the Harris County Jail.

