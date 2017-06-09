Texas Black Expo set for Houston this weekend

HOUSTON - It's called the largest African-American consumer trade show and festival in the United States and it's happening in Houston this weekend.

We're talking about the Texas Black Expo.

Vendors and speakers will converge on the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The expo's mission is to stimulate growth and development within urban communities by strengthening businesses.

The expo kicks off Saturday and will last throughout the weekend.

