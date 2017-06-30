Sketch released of woman believed to have been dumped at Bayland Park

HOUSTON - Houston police have released a sketch of a woman who was found dead under the bleachers at Bayland Park on June 17.

Authorities are hoping the sketch will help identify the woman.

Groundskeepers for the park found the woman in a seated position under the bleachers around 8:20 a.m., according to police.

The woman was not dressed appropriately to be outside, and police said they believe she likely died somewhere else and was taken to the park, which is at 6400 Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston.

The woman's identity and cause of death are pending verification by authorities.

Anyone with information on her identity, or this case, is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

