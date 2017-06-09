Sketch released of man accused of posing as officer, sexually assaulting woman during traffic stop

HOUSTON - Houston police released a sketch of a man who is wanted for sexually assaulting a woman on April 17 in southwest Houston.

Investigators said the man initially confronted the 27-year-old woman near 9900 Sugar Branch Drive around 3 a.m.

The woman told investigators she was driving a vehicle near the address when the man stopped her for a traffic infraction. The man handcuffed her and placed her in the backseat of his vehicle -- a black Ford Crown Victoria with emergency equipment and white lettering.

The man then drove the woman to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her, according to authorities.

The man is described as a light-skinned black man in his late 20s to early 40s. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds with a muscular build. He was wearing a dark blue uniform, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

