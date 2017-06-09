Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, slime infiltrate local kitchens

HOUSTON - In this week's Restaurant Report Card, we have reports of cockroaches roaching, slime sliming and food unsafe to eat.

The dishwasher: Arguably, it should be the cleanest spot in the kitchen. But at the Power Center Kitchen on Post Oak Boulevard, health inspectors spotted cockroaches scurrying underneath the dishwasher.

Inspectors also spotted live roaches near the water heater room at Chasin Tails Sports Bar on Bay Area Boulevard.

This week, we also paid a visit to Monterey's Little Mexico on Crosstimbers Street.

There, restaurant inspectors ran into more roaches and several other problems.

They also found dead cockroaches in the water heater room and slime in the ice machine. They also found brown slime on the soda nozzles.

The manager declined to answer questions and politely asked us to leave.

Bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat food is forbidden, but at Beck's Prime in Meyerland Plaza, inspectors saw an employee barehanding ready-to-serve food. That food was thrown away.

Up next is Ray's Real Pit BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail, where health inspectors spotted flies in the dining room.

They also found bacon, hamburgers and chicken all stored at dangerous temperatures.

We wrap things up at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe on Studewood Street where inspectors ordered 10 pounds of taquitos, mozzarella cheese and sour cream thrown out. All of it was deemed "not safe for human consumption."

