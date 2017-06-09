Olympians Steven Lopez, Jean Lopez of Sugar Land face sex assault allegations

HOUSTON - Two members of America's first family of Taekwondo -- Steven Lopez, 38, and Olympic gold medalist, and his oldest brother, Jean Lopez, 43 -- are accused of sexually assaulting at least two people.

Neither Lopez brother has been charged with a crime. Both men are from Sugar Land.

"I would not pursue an allegation that I believe is fraudulent or unsupportable," Donald Alperstein, an attorney hired by USA Taekwondo to investigate the matter, said Friday.

Alperstein said that he forwarded the results of his investigation to the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

One of the alleged victims, a woman who is now 36, lived in Fort Bend County.

Alperstein alerted the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office which, in turn, confirmed Friday that the case was forwarded to the FBI.

When we contacted the FBI Thursday night, a representative would not comment about the matter.

On Friday afternoon, Steven Lopez spoke with KPRC2 about the allegations, saying, "For over 30 years as brothers we have conducted ourselves as true athletes and proud Americans. The allegations that have been said, we categorically deny them and fight them on or off the mat.”

